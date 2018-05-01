'Anthem' News: Developers Focused Currently on Getting the Game Ready for June's EA Play Event

One of the developers has teased that something 'very cool' will be shown during the event

Twitter/anthemgame 'Anthem' is expected to be released next year

Probably due in part to it being delayed out of this year, BioWare's new offering, known as "Anthem," hasn't really been in the headlines that much, but that could change very soon.

As every gamer knows, June is a huge month on the gaming calendar thanks in part to E3, and in recent years, EA Play has become another important event to follow.

The folks at EA have already confirmed that the aforementioned BioWare project will be present at this year's EA Play event, and the developers are working round the clock to make sure they have something special to show.

Over on Reddit, the game's technical design director, Brenon Holmes, confirmed that the developers at BioWare are indeed keenly focused on getting things ready for EA Play. Holmes said that they are currently fine-tuning the content that they are going to show off for the event.

In a separate Reddit thread, Holmes was asked about what they are specifically planning to show during the event. In response, Holmes said that he isn't really fully aware of the plan, but after getting a sneak peek at a milestone review, he indicated that something "very cool" could be coming soon.

It is worth pointing out that the developers have only confirmed that the game will be present at the event, and they have not said anything about it being made playable to fans via a demo.

Even if a demo of "Anthem" will not be available at EA Play, fans can still look forward to getting an opportunity to try this game out ahead of its official release.

Going back to Holmes, he reiterated over on Reddit that there is indeed a beta planned for the game, but when pressed to provide a possible release date, he was unable to supply one.

Once released, the game will present players with the opportunity to see what it is like to willingly move away from the civilized world in order to discover a new land that contains all kinds of dangerous elements.

Because that kind of work is obviously pretty dangerous, players are encouraged to work together, and in the game, up to four of them can work to complete a single goal.

To make things a little easier, players will also be wearing special Javelin exosuits that will allow them to quickly travel through the in-game world. The Javelin exosuits are also customizable, and as players progress through the game, they should be able to find materials they can use for crafting enhancements for the exosuits.

It is essential that players continuously upgrade their Javelin exosuits because they will fight stronger and stronger enemies as they make more progress. If players don't pour time and resources into improving their exosuits, then they may be left vulnerable to just about every enemy they encounter.

BioWare's "Anthem" is expected to show up at EA Play sometime during the event's three-day run from June 9–11. The game is also set to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime early next year.