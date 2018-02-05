'Anthem' News: Game Delayed to 2019, BioWare 'Cautious' About Game's Development

EA website BioWare has recently changed the launch date of "Anthem," and now claims it to launch in "early 2019."

BioWare's "Anthem" will be delayed to 2019 after its initial announcement of a 2018 release. The delay of "Anthem" is mostly due to "cautious steps" by the game's developers.

"Anthem" is a highly ambitious vast game that will be an open-world game for long exploration. It will be a shooter game that mostly centers on rewards and what players discover upon their exploration. Due to its futuristic setting, mech suits are the theme of the character designs.

The grandiose game already has a trailer and was recently said to be released in 2018. Now, with its delay, there are no clear reasons released by EA or BioWare about regarding the matter. However, it can be related to BioWare's current financial outlook.

BioWare has struggled recently with their supposed triple-A title "Mass Effect: Andromeda." The company's struggles were mostly attributed due to the lack of innovation in the "Mass Effect" series. What BioWare has strategized is to follow and rival triple-A titles of other companies and publishers.

Upon the release of the trailer for "Anthem," it was clear that BioWare and EA are both matching up to the "Destiny" series of game developer Bungie and publisher Activision.

"Destiny," which currently has two installments, was a game that was received positively for its idea during its initial stages. However, both installments of "Destiny" plummeted upon release of the game. One of its biggest drawbacks was advertising a massive galactic world, yet in reality, exploration was extremely limited.

"Anthem" looks to avoid this crisis, but at the same time, it uses the principles of "Destiny" to create a massive comeback. The game of Bungie was dubbed to be "the next big thing," but it failed in many aspects such as storytelling. BioWare's delay could be to ensure that "Anthem" does not suffer the same consequences.

While the trailer of "Anthem" may advertise it to be a massive world with intuitive combat mechanics, creating a memorable storyline that sticks true to open-world settings would be a bigger task for BioWare.

Those looking to buy "Anthem" may expect the game to come out not later than March 2019, which ends the fiscal year of EA.