'Anthem' News: Learning More About the First-Person Elements in the Game

Devs have already confirmed that there will be first person elements included in the game

Bioware/Electronic Arts 'Anthem' is expected to be released early next year

BioWare's "Anthem" has been getting some buzz lately, thanks to something discovered online which hints that the upcoming game will feature first-person elements.

Spotted recently by Game Watcher, a job posting looking for a principal gameplay designer for the aforementioned title piqued the interest of fans mainly because of one line in its Requirements section.

According to the listing, the folks at BioWare expect the principal gameplay designer they hire "to have exceptional hands on experience with game mechanics in 1st or 3rd person shooters space."

The reference to the first person element in that listing has now drawn the attention of fans. The gameplay reveal trailer had indicated that combat would take place from a third person perspective, so is this job listing hinting that the game will also allow for first person combat?

Well, it is unclear if players will indeed be able to choose between third and first person combat when they are playing "Anthem," but it was revealed previously that there will be elements of the game that will be experienced from a first person perspective.

As previously reported on by GamingBolt, following the release of the gameplay reveal trailer, director Jonathan Warner took to Twitter to answer some questions from fans.

One fan asked Warner if the game would be experienced in first person in hubs and then in third person in the world. In response to the query, the director stated that, yes, the game was expected to work that way.

It is possible then that the reference to the first person element in the job listing linked to above is related to how the game will work in hubs. It would be interesting though if developers also allowed players to experience the game's larger world either from a first person or third person perspective.

For now, fans are just going to have to wait for more news related to how "Anthem" will work, and they will also need to remain patient for quite a while as the game is not due out until early next year.