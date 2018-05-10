'Anthem' Rumors: There May Be Plans to Conduct a Beta Test for Upcoming BioWare Game

'Anthem' is now also expected to be released sometime within March of next year

BioWare's new game, "Anthem," is quickly turning into one of the more eagerly anticipated titles of next year for a variety of reasons.

A lot is said to be hinging on the success or failure of this new IP, and it seems that the folks at BioWare are fully focused on making sure that this game lives up to all the expectations fans have for it.

Recently, some interesting new details about the game and the plans for it were teased by EA.

The aforementioned game was on the minds of many people who attended EA's recent Q4 2018 earnings call.

A transcript of the earnings call that can be viewed on Seeking Alpha sheds light on the new details that EA shared about the game.

First off, it was EA CEO Andrew Wilson who talked about the upcoming game, describing it as something that provides a "fundamentally social experience." Wilson added that there will be "new ways for fans to join the community and play early, enabling us to shape and refine the game with their input and feedback."

That line from Wilson about allowing fans to "play early" is actually garnering a good amount of online attention currently, as people are trying to figure out what it means.

As Gamespot noted, the way Wilson put it seems to suggest that he is not just referring to the early play access that is granted to EA/Origin Access subscribers, especially since that means that players would only be able to provide feedback from five days' worth of checking out the game.

So, what else could Wilson be referring to?

According to Game Rant, it's possible that the "play early" comment from Wilson means that fans will be given an opportunity to participate in a beta ahead of launch day. It would make sense if Wilson was subtly hinting at a beta, as something like that is specifically designed to allow players to provide feedback after they participate in the testing.

For now, at least, the "Anthem" beta test remains unconfirmed, but it certainly seems more likely in the wake of Wilson issuing those comments.

Aside from the possible beta tease, EA also provided a more defined release window for the new BioWare game.

During the Q&A portion of the earnings call, analyst Colin Alan Sebastian of Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. asked EA about their expectations for the upcoming game.

In response, EA CFO and COO Blake Jorgensen noted that they are "being conservative" with it, but he did add that they are also "very excited" for it. Jorgensen also shared that the game will be shipped in the last quarter of the fiscal year and within the last month of that quarter.

That likely means that the game will hit stores sometime around March of next year.

With the game possibly getting a beta though, fans may not have to wait until March to play it.

Furthermore, the game is also expected to be featured at next month's EA Play event, so fans can tune in to that.

More news about BioWare's "Anthem" should be made available soon.