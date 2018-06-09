Anthony Bourdain's Death Shocked, Saddened Fans and Fellow Chefs

Anthony Bourdain, a chef and TV storyteller who have always encouraged viewers to venture outside and experience life in other parts of the world, was found dead in his hotel room Friday in France in an apparent suicide. Fellow chefs, celebrities, and fans from all around the world took to social media to mourn the loss.

Bourdain was found unresponsive on Friday morning, June 8, in his hotel room by his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. The host of "Parts Unknown" was in a town near the French city of Strasbourg to prepare for an episode of the show, as reported by CBS News.

Wikimedia Commons / Peabody Awards Anthony Bourdain, renowned chef and host of award-winning series "Parts Unknown," was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday, Jun. 8 2018. Bourdain was 61 years old.

According to French authorities, Bourdain apparently hanged himself in his room in a luxury hotel he was staying in, the Le Chambard, located in the town of Kayserberg. He was found by fellow chef and friend Eric Ripert.

"He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous. One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones," Ripert said in a statement to media, that he also posted on Twitter to go with a photo with Bourdain from one of their travels.

Fellow chefs and culinary celebrities took to social media to mourn the passing of Bourdain. Gordon Ramsay took to social media not just to express his shock at the death of the TV celebrity, but also to remind people that there are ways to get help should they begin to entertain thoughts of ending it all.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123," Ramsay wrote in his Twitter post on Friday.

Twitter / Erin Cunningham Anthony Bourdain sits with a group of children in Gaza, as shared by Washington Post correspondent Erin Cunningham on social media.

Andrew Zimmern, a fellow TV host of Bourdain, as well as a chef, called him "a symphony" as well as his "true friend" in his social media tribute. Chrissy Teigen, supermodel and author of several recipe books, also looked up to Bourdain.

"Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting," she wrote in part, closing her message by wishing the late food host peace.

Former President Barack Obama, who was a guest in an episode of "Parts Unknown" in Hanoi, Vietnam, also looked back at his fond memories with the TV host.

"'Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.' This is how I'll remember Tony," Obama said in his message, posted on Twitter to go with a photo of the two of them hunched over a low table drinking beer.