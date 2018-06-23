Anthony Bourdain's Toxicology Report Reveals TV Personality Is Clean From Narcotics at Time of Death

Wikimedia Commons/Peabody Awards Late celebrity chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain's blood does not contain any traces of narcotics at the time of his death, a French judicial authority confirmed.

The celebrity chef and "Parts Unknown" host was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room in Kaysersberg, a small village in France, while filming an episode of his show.

According to the report from The New York Times, the police ruled that Bourdain's cause of death was suicide by hanging. However, they still launched an investigation to find out if there are any substances in his body that might have triggered his action.

The text message sent by local prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny to the online publication revealed that they found no traces of any substance in his body, except for a nonnarcotic medicine that was determined to be in a therapeutic dose.

Bourdain had been vocal about his past problems with substance abuse. In an interview with The New Yorker in February 2017, he mentioned that he struggled with drug addiction as he moved from one restaurant to another in the 1980s.

He also mentioned in an interview with People in February that he still continue to drink alcohol despite entering rehab to treat his drug addiction.

"I was a heroin addict, for sure, and I was a cocaine addict, for sure, but I never stopped drinking," the late food and travel show star stated in the interview. "I never was a person who needed a drink. I've never felt the urge to. When I'm home it would never occur to me to sit at my house and drink beer, or pour myself a cocktail," he added.

Bourdain's remains was cremated in France, and it was handed over to his only sibling Christopher Bourdain together with all his travel belongings. His mother Gladys Bourdain said that their family will possibly have a simple, private ceremony in his honor.