Antoine Fuqua and Universal Pictures in Talks On 'Scarface' Remake

American director Antoine Fuqua is once again in talks with film studio Universal Pictures for the re-telling of the classic film "Scarface."

As reported by Deadline, the negotiations have been progressive between the 52-year-old "Training Day" director and the representatives of the film studio, with Fuqua showing great interest thus far. Initially, the original schedule for the remake to be released was set for Aug. 10, 2018. At this point, due to the prolonged negotiations and the lack of a locked-in cast will definitely push the release date much further.

Universal Pictures already approached Fuqua in the past to direct the modern re-telling of "Scarface," but the director needed to opt out of the project since he was too busy to focus on it. This forced Universal to look at other options for directing, such as David Yates and "Bright" director David Ayer.

The plot of the "Scarface" remake will remain more or less the same compared to the Brian De Palma version, but the setting will take place in contemporary Los Angeles, instead of Miami in the 80s. The script is penned by some of Hollywood's most-renowned writers, with Ayer, Jonathan Herman, and the Coen brothers. Ayer eventually left the project due to a conflict in vision that he had with Universal Pictures.

The actor who is being eyed for the lead role is Mexican actor Diego Luna, who starred in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." This may change, unfortunately, since the schedule for prouction at this point is up in the air, which may lead to Luna having other commitments by the time the film begins shooting. Furthermore, Fuqua is still wrapping up production for the upcoming film "The Equalizer 2," which is set for an August 2018 release.

It is certain as of now that Fuqua will immediately be jumping in to direct the "Scarface" remake right after he has concluded all his necessary obligations toward "The Equalizer 2."

According to other reports, producer of the 1983 version of the film, Martin Bergman, is signed to produce the remake as well.

There is currently no release date for the "Scarface" remake.