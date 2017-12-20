Apple AirPods Are Out of Stock Until January 2018

AirPods, Apple's wireless earbuds, is sold out from retailers and from the Apple store itself. Supplies are expected to return as late as 2018, meaning that holiday shoppers can already strike the item off their list.

It's the last week to do holiday shopping, but Apple AirPods are already out of reach of most shoppers. Delivery dates were seen to improve to three to five days one time, according to 9 to 5 Mac, but since then, the Apple online store has revised delivery estimates to as late as the middle of January 2018.

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Apple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S.

Those hoping to get their AirPods delivered in time for Christmas is out of luck if they ordered theirs from the Apple Store. There are very few alternatives available, too, and they're not guaranteed to carry a set in time for Christmas day.

The $159 AirPods has become a popular holiday item as it is one of the few items Apple carries that go for under $200. The problem is, the company simple did not make enough of them.

As a result, AirPods are currently out of stock at most Apple retailers and online stores, as MacRumors noted. Retailers and other authorized resellers including Best Buy, Macy's Target, Verizon and Walmart may get the rare re-supply, but consumers should expect them to be very short-lived, at least in the U.S.

Those willing to pay a little extra to get them in time for Christmas can try out the AT&T store, where AirPods are currently listed as in stock. Store pick-up is very unlikely, though, and the reseller advises buyers to check availability for that option.

The two-day delivery could be a better bet, but that costs an extra $14.95 on top of the retail price for the express delivery. With a delivery time of two to three business days, there's a chance that a gift of AirPods from AT&T would not make it to Dec. 25, too.