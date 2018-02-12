Apple AirPods Reportedly Exploded After Man Removed It From His Ear

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Apple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S.

Apple seems to be off on a hard start of the year as a new report revealed that a man who was using the Apple AirPods had smoke billowing out of his ear before the truly wireless earphones exploded. Further reports indicate that this is not the first incident of an exploding gadget.

According to reports, the man named Jason Colon was using his Apple AirPods in the gym when the incident took place. His account of events revealed that he was in the middle of working out when he noticed that smoke was coming out of the AirPod in his right ear. Immediately taking both out of his ear, Colon placed them on a nearby bench and proceeded to look for anyone who can help him with the situation. When he came back, the right AirPod was charred and broken in pieces. Colon claims that it must have exploded while he was looking for help.

Although Colon did not see it happen, the repercussions of the incident are apparent as it could have blown while he was using it in his ear. Further reports indicate that this is not the first incident where a wireless gadget exploded. Last year, there was a woman on a plane who reported that she heard a loud explosion before she felt something burning on her face. Turns out, the explosion was caused by the powered headphones she was using. Apple is also currently experiencing battery problems that were caused after they revealed that they were slowing down old iPhones to protect the battery.

Apple has yet to release an official statement on the exploding AirPods that Colon owned. However, considering the sensitivity and relevance of the issue, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to remain cautious of their gadgets and to stay tuned for more updates.