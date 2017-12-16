Apple Apps And Games Now Available For Pre-Order

Reuters/File Apple CEO Tim Cook at an investor presentation regarding the App Store. (Credit: REUTERS)

Apple has now allowed developers to make their apps and games available for pre-order from the App Store. This allows developers more time to promote their upcoming apps while customers get the added benefit of not missing a release date.

A recent update to the iTunes Connect resources page states that developers can now open up their apps for preorder on all Apple platforms. Developers can now list upcoming apps on the App Store as far as 90 days prior to its official launch.

Customers can simply visit the App Store see what upcoming apps are available and can tap a new "Pre-Order" button to secure their download before it becomes available. Developers can choose never-before-published apps from their My Apps and select them to be made available for pre-order. They must also choose an official release date at least two days after the pre-order goes live.

The feature is available for both free and paid apps with users being notified of the official release date that the app is available to download. If the app happens to be a paid app, users will not be charged until they download it from the App Store. This way, users no longer have to worry about forgetting to download apps and games when they are released.

Developers can still edit the app during its pre-order phase but Apple has ensured that the pre-order price remains the same. Should the developer decide to raise prices prior to release, Apple will still charge those who preordered it will still pay the original pre-order price.

The feature has been a mainstay for Android users but has been pretty much absent on iOS devices. While it may have been possible to implement the feature in earlier versions of the iOS as in the case of Apple letting customers preorder "Super Mario Run." However, the sporadic nature of App Store updates may have delayed its full implementation.