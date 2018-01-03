Apple Battery Replacement News: Is Your iPhone 6 Qualified? What You Need to Know or Do

Apple's iPhone battery replacement program will launch in late January. The process will involve a battery diagnostic test to determine eligibility.

REUTERS/Yuya Shino Apple's battery replacement for the iPhone 6 will run from late January to December 2018.

The company, however, clarified that consumers whose devices fail the test can still get the $29 discounted battery price, as opposed to the original price of $79. There are no strict qualifications even if a device's battery still performs 80 percent to capacity.

The company will honor diagnostic tests and battery replacements at any authorized Apple service centers and stores. Other users can also mail in requests for tests and replacements, but this option could take weeks.

iPhone owners have to schedule an appointment online via the Apple support page. Under the iPhone section, click on the option for "Battery, Power & Charging," then "Battery Replacement," and finally "Bring in For Repair."

Input your Apple ID and then look up a nearest Apple location in your area. Next, pick the best time to set your appointment with the technician and then head to the store.

Aside from iPhone 6, the battery replacement program is also open to owners of iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The company decided to make this discounted offer following reports that the company knew that their older iPhone models do slowdown, which led to the filing of a class action lawsuit against the tech company.

Apple claimed that their regular software updates included saving battery life, which caused the poor performance. The lawsuit accused Apple of deliberately slowing down older models so that consumers will be forced to upgrade to newer iPhones.

Some Apple stores, however, might honor the battery replacement but won't be able to deliver depending on the battery supply. Consumers, however, need not rush nor worry since Apple will cater to this program until December 2018.