Apple Commissions Spike Jonze For HomePod Smart Speaker Ad

Reuters/Yuya Shino Apple commissions highly esteemed director Spike Jonze for an ad for their new HomePod smart speaker.

On Mar. 5, Apple uploaded "Welcome Home" on its YouTube channel. The ad runs for four minutes, and Jonze did not shy away from directing a movement-filled ad.

Jonze started his career as a sports photographer, mainly photographing BMX riders and skateboarders for magazines. The 48-year-old soon began filmmaking, but he maintained shooting skateboarding films. The element of movement seems to be a key aspect of Jonze's films.

The commercial features FKA Twigs coming home, asking Siri to play some music. Siri then plays "Til It's Over," hip-hop star Anderson. Paak's new single. FKA Twigs starts moving to the tune. The professional dancer dances around her home, possibly depicting that the HomePod extends its sounds to the entirety of a home.

By the end of the dance, FKA Twigs appears back on the couch in a revelation that all of that was just a dream as she listened to the song through the HomePod.

Apple calls the HomePod "the new sound of home" in which the technology was designed to deliver a good quality sound all throughout the room it is placed. The HomePod also has the ability to analyze the acoustics of a room, so that the sound would adjust to the dynamics of wherever the speaker is located.

The design of the HomePod, available in space gray or white, was created to be aesthetically sound inside a home. It is small, only 6.8 inches high and 5.6 inches wide, and it weighs less than six pounds.

The HomePod smart speaker is now available on the Apple website for $349. Meanwhile, Amazon Echo, a set of smart speakers developed by Amazon, is available on sale for $85.