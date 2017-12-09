Apple Defends Notch on iPhone X and Leaks Suggest They Are Working on Two New Smartphones

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

A few weeks after Apple released the highly anticipated iPhone X purchase worldwide, many critics could not look past the notch on the smartphone's display. Recent reports have revealed that Apple's vice president, Greg Joswiak, has defended the notch. Furthermore, new leaks suggest that the tech giant may be working on developing a new smartphone that is housed in a metal casing.

"With all of those components, this is one of the most densely packed technology areas I think we've ever done. It's one of the most sophisticated pieces of technology we've ever done in such an incredibly small space," said Apple's vice president Joswiak in an interview with Tom's Guide. "We had a line of sight on how to do real facial recognition, in a way never done before. It would be really hard to do, but we just didn't want to do it the way others had, which could literally be spoofed with a picture."

In sum, Joswiak contends that the iPhone X notch is nothing but a small price to pay for the new advancements that were introduced in the $999 flagship. Although notch is easy to get used to, fans claim that there is a bigger problem: the apparent fragility of the iPhone X. For something that costs a thousand dollars, the newest flagship from the tech giant is surprisingly brittle, as one would expect from a phone that is encased in glass.

Recent reports reveal that Apple may be hoping to remedy this huge flaw of the iPhone X as sources familiar with the matter reveal that the tech giant is working on a new flagship that is protected by metal. Furthermore, Apple is allegedly working on two new smartphones: a 5.8-inch and a 6.3-inch OLED display.

Apple has yet to respond to comment on the leakage of their alleged upcoming smartphones, but more information is expected in the coming months.