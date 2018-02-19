Apple Employees Keep Walking on Glass Walls

REUTERS/Noah Berger The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken January 13, 2017.

A report says the new all-glass spaceship-like Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California is literally causing a lot of headaches for employees who accidentally keep on smacking into the glass walls.

According to reports, "people familiar with the incidents" said a lot of distracted employees, probably those glued to the iPhones and iPads they work so hard to develop, keep on bumping into the 45-foot tall curved panels.

In 2017, Apple launched the spaceship-like building as a testament to its obsession to design aesthetics. The see-through glass walls, along with the glass "pods," are a nod to Apple founder Steve Jobs, who wanted to foster a better working environment by mixing solo offices with the overall social area.

In 2011, Job called the building as "a little like a spaceship landed." After he died in October 2011, the Apple team set out to immortalize his visions for the company, with the help of famed architect Norman Foster. Thus, the new Apple office was born.

Wired Magazine was among the first to be invited to the office when it opened in 2017. In an interview with the outlet, Apple Design Chief Jony Ive said that the technical marvel of the building, designed to house 13,000 employees is not the real accomplishment. "The achievement is to make a building where so many people can connect and collaborate and walk and talk," he shared.

However, what is viewed outside as an architectural marvel is more of a nuisance inside the Apple headquarters itself. Employees thought that the issue of bumping into the glass panels will decrease by time, but so far that does not seem to be the case.

Workers have resulted into putting post-its into the glass walls, hoping the burst of color will serve as a reminder that they exist. However, sources said the Apple management asked for those to be removed, as it was a distraction from the building's original design.

Although the accidents have probably been turning a lot of heads in the past year, no major incident has been reported from the all-glass Apple base.