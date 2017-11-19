Apple Fixes iPhone X Cold Weather Issues With Latest Update

Reuters/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

The iPhone X's recent debut did not go as smoothly as planned, with users reporting different kinds of issues bugging the device. One of the problems, however, has been addressed with an update.

According to The Verge, the tech giant released the iOS 11.1.2 update last Friday, focusing mainly on bug fixes. The update's official patch notes specifically mention fixing the problem that causes iPhone X units to become unresponsive during cold weather. "Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop," read the patch notes.

Furthermore, the update also fixes "an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X."

With the temperature-related issues now addressed, Apple will likely shift its attention to solving other issues raised by iPhone X users. The Investor's Business Daily (IBD) reported last week that some users had complained of having headaches and eye fatigue after using the device for just a short period of time.

An iPhone X user posted on the MacRumors forums, sharing that he has been experiencing headaches after being on the phone "for around 10 minutes-plus." "This has never happened to me before on any of my other devices," the user added. Moreover, another user responded, saying "same thing, got really sore eyes since two days (really painful), the X is the culprit for sure. I don't know what to do."

Just days after the device was officially released, a number of users complained of hearing a crackling sound on the iPhone X's earpiece speaker. A user posted on Reddit, saying he noticed "fidelity issues and cracking when using the speakerphone at high volumes." The buzzing sound apparently starts once the volume bar reaches 50 percent, according to some users.

With the iOS 11.1.2 update, it is interesting to see the steps Apple will take to address the other issues hounding the iPhone X.