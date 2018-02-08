Apple Gives Battery Replacement Rebates Amidst 'Overwhelming' Lawsuits Against Tech Company

Reuters/David Gray Some of the customers holding an iPhone 6S at the official launch in Australia last 2015.

Apple Inc. wrote to the U.S. Senate last Feb. 2 that they will be considering rebates for battery replacements for their users and customers who paid full price.

The rebates were decided after the fiasco that Apple generated when consumers found out about the weakening of older iPhone models, which has since created multiple lawsuits against the companies.

In one of the Senate sessions, Sen John Thune, the chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation asked Apple Inc. about the slowed down batteries of the iPhones. According to the letter of Sen Thune, Apple Inc. knew about the battery problems since 2016, but they did not acknowledge it until January 2017.

Sen Thune also stated on the Senate discussion, "Apple has acknowledged that its initial disclosures came up short. Apple has also promised the committee some follow-up information, including an answer about additional steps it may take to address customers who purchased a new battery at full price."

On the defense of Apple Inc., Apple's VP for Public Policy Cynthia Hogan said, "As we said publicly, we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades and our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that."

As a resolution, Apple Inc. will offer a $50 discount as compensation to the affected iPhone users. Last December 2017, Apple has been replacing old iPhone battery phones for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE for $29.

Despite the resolution and compensation given by Apple Inc., some consumers still filed lawsuits against the company.

Today, Apple Inc. still continues to address the concerns of their customer and cater all their needs most, especially the ones who are affected by the issue.