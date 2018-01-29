Apple HomePod News: Siri-Powered Not So Smart Speakers Receive Release Date Despite Major Drawbacks

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Photographers take a close look at the Apple HomePod which the company unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in California.

Recent reports have revealed that Apple's attempt to compete in the market of smart speakers has become available to order and has been assigned a release date. Called the HomePod, further reports reveal that despite the considerable delay of its release, it is still incapable of doing several things.

"HomePod is a magical new music experience from Apple. It brings advanced audio technologies like beam-forming tweeters, a high-excursion woofer and automatic spatial awareness, together with the entire Apple Music catalog and the latest Siri intelligence, in a simple, beautiful design that is so much fun to use," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. "We're so excited for people to get HomePod into their homes, apartments and businesses to hear it for themselves. We think they will be blown away by the audio quality."

Despite the hype for the HomePod, further reports reveal that the device may not be the first choice for those looking for smart speakers that are capable of rendering something other than high-quality audio. For one, the Apple HomePod cannot be paired with Android devices. For another, it cannot recognize other people's voices. It also only works with Apple Music, which might be the biggest caveat of the HomePod, despite Apple's statement that it is for those who would like to experience high-quality audio. Moreover, it does not offer the option to hook up other devices to an AUX cord. In terms of the smart part of the HomePod, it has been found to be incapable of checking the calendar, making calls, and answering random questions.

Although the Apple HomePod obviously has its shortcomings especially if it was looking to compete with the Google Home lineup and Amazon's Echo, it might still be worth a try. The Apple HomePod will be released on Feb. 9 and those interested can now pre-order.