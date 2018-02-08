Apple HomePod Review: Best Sound Quality but Limited Capabilities

REUTERS/Stephen Lam The Apple's smart speaker, the Apple HomePod, arrives in stores this December.

Considering the fierce race to introduce smart home products, such as smart speakers, Apple received a lot of attention when they finally released the delayed HomePod, which is meant to battle the Google Home and Amazon Echo. Fans are wondering if it is worth the buy. Here is everything to know about what the critics are saying about the Apple HomePod.

According to a review by BuzzFeed, the HomePod is for someone who is extremely dedicated to the operating system and ecosystem that Apple offers in other devices. This means that for Android users, they would have to have a subscription to Apple Music or a whole iTunes library before they can enjoy the features of the Apple HomePod. Without any connection to them, then the Apple HomePod is not worth the money. Regardless, the best thing about the HomePod is that it is easy to setup and customize.

Meanwhile, a review from The Verge indicates that for a speaker that is smaller than expected, the Apple HomePod delivers surprisingly good sound. It will not be capable of a stereo mode similar to that of Google Home, but the quality of the sound itself, along with the loudness is enough to give the HomePod some attention. On the other hand, the HomePod and its Siri are still very limited, which would be frustrating for those who have gotten used to the accessibility and capabilities of the Google Home and the Amazon Echo.

Overall, there are mixed feelings about the Apple HomePod. While the sound quality easily surpasses others, as well as the capabilities of the mic itself, there is not a lot of things about the HomePod that would entice consumers to switch over. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.