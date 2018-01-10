Apple iOS 11.2.2 Update Now Available, Includes Security Improvements That Defend Against Spectre

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

Apple has just released a new iOS security update, and this is one designed to provide additional protection against a recently discovered issue.

To be more specific, the currently available iOS 11.2.2 security update is designed to provide protection against the effects of the issue known as Spectre.

Apple detailed the potential problems that could be posed by Spectre, sharing that the two exploitation techniques covered by the term could "potentially make items in kernel memory available to user processes by taking advantage of a delay in the time it may take the CPU to check the validity of a memory access call."

The technology giant added that while the techniques may prove "extremely difficult to exploit" even for apps running locally on iOS and Mac devices, things may not necessarily be the same in JavaScript utilized in a web browser, hence the release of the aforementioned security update.

The security improvements included in the update will be added to Safari and WebKit.

Owners of the iPhone 5s and devices released after that can now download the security update. It is also out now for the iPad Air and newer devices, as well as the iPod Touch 6th generation.

As with downloading any update, device owners are advised to back up their data first. They can then choose between updating either wirelessly or via iTunes.

Wireless updates will require device owners to secure a stable Wi-Fi connection. They can then head to "Settings" and to "General" and then tap "Software Update." Owners may need to clear out some space depending on the size of the update.

Those who want to update via iTunes will need the latest version of that program first. They will then need to connect their device to their computer and then open iTunes. Once inside, device owners can look for "Summary" and if an update is available, it should be there.

The people over at Apple are still studying Spectre, and any other security improvements needed to protect against it are expected to be included in future iOS updates.