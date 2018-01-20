Apple iOS 11.3 Update News: Users Will Soon Be Able To Turn Off Battery Throttling

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Tim Cook confirms upcoming iOS update will allow iPhone users to disable throttling of CPU.

14 months and one noncommittal apology later, the Apple iOS 11.3 update will be finally addressing the infamous 30 percent battery bug and iPhone slowdown debacle. This was revealed by CEO Tim Cook in a recent interview saying that the company will embark on something which "hasn't been done before."

Speaking with ABC News, Cook explained that beginning with a beta next month, they are going to give people the visibility of the health of their battery. In addition, users will also be given the option to disable the throttling to maintain normal CPU performance.

Obviously, this will make many users very happy especially those who have openly asked for the ability to use their iPhone at full speed. However, the feature does come with a cost namely the increased likelihood of their device randomly turning itself off if the battery cannot provide enough instantaneous voltage.

With that in mind, Apple will not be recommending that users disable the throttling as they will not be able to use their iPhones during emergency situations. Nevertheless, with the advent of iOS 11.3, users will be able to use their devices to their fullest capacity.

Apple originally activated the battery throttling technique on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE. This caused the aforementioned devices to reduce performance by up to 50 percent if the system determines that the battery is degraded.

So far, Apple's solution to the problem has been to release battery replacements at discounts and asking users to service their phones with a new battery. With the release of iOS 11.3 however, users will have another alternative, where they can continue to use their iPhone at full speed even if the battery is degraded.

Apple fans can expect the update's public release by March of this year.