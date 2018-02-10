Apple iPhone 2018 Rumors: iOS 9 Source Code Leaked on GitHub

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed A customer tests the features of the newly launched iPhone X at VIVA telecommunication store in Manama, Bahrain, November 3, 2017.

Apple is off to an uncertain start as recent rumors for the iPhone this year reveals how there was a recent alarming leak that happened on GitHub. The leaks feature a source code that could potentially expose iPhone devices to risks and hacking. Further reports have revealed that leaked source code is real.

According to reports, the post on GitHub featuring a source code for iPhone has already been taken down, following the copyright takedown request by Apple, which forced the site to remove it. However, it is known that the source code is labelled iBoot, and it is an integral part of the operating system of iPhones that is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring a trusted boot. Furthermore, it is necessary for that it is responsible for verifying that the iPhone is executing properly signed a kernel.

Apparently, the source code was leaked by a low-level Apple employee who has already left the company a few years back. Sources close to the matter reveal that the employee meant only to share the source code to the jailbreak community as knowing it will make the process of jailbreaking easier and more achievable. However, posting it in public will allow hackers to see the vulnerabilities of the system. Despite this danger, Apple has clarified that the source code was from the iOS 9 version, but did say that some iOS 11 aspects might still be affected.

"Old source code from three years ago appears to have been leaked, but by design the security of our products doesn't depend on the secrecy of our source code," Apple said in a statement, as reported by Mac Rumors. "There are many layers of hardware and software protections built into our products, and we always encourage customers to update to the newest software releases to benefit from the latest protections."

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.