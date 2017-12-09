Apple iPhone 2018 Specs, Release Date News: LCDs and Bigger Batteries Coming to Next-Gen Entries

(Photo: Apple) The iPhone X.

For next year's iPhones, Apple will finally make serious efforts to rectify one of the major contentions about their offerings — the battery life.

According to the reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the Cupertino giant will further build on the L-shaped battery technology that debuted on the iPhone X to beef up the next entry's battery.

Kuo says that the 2018 versions of the iPhone will be equipped with a battery ranging from 2,900 mAh to 3,000 mAh, representing a slight increase from the iPhone X's 2,716 mAh.

With this small but crucial change, the next-generation iPhone will be able to keep the lights on for approximately an hour or two longer, according to 9to5mac.

While it may not sound a lot, it is nonetheless considered a step in the right direction for those who have been longing for an improvement in this department.

Meanwhile, Kuo said that there will also be two iPhones next year with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens — one at 6.3 inches and the other at a smaller 5.8 inches.

However, Apple also wants to change things up in 2018 by introducing an iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display. Kuo says that this model will likely keep the rectangular battery design to keep the costs low.

This device will also apparently come with a metal case and rear panel, which suggests that wireless charging will have to be ditched for this design.

GSM Arena says that it is unlikely for Apple not to include the feature in their 2018 iPhones seeing that they just introduced it, but considering that this particular iteration is shaping up to be the budget-friendly option in the bunch, wireless charging capability might get the axe in exchange for the smaller price tag.

As for their similarities, all three iPhone 2018 offerings will reportedly come with pre-5G technology support and Face ID.