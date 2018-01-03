Apple iPhone X Successor Rumors: Three New iPhone Models To Be Introduced This Year

REUTERS/Yuya Shino The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014.

Back when the first iPhone was released, choice was not in Apple's vocabulary with consumers pretty much content with just having an iPhone. Fast forward a decade and Apple fans are faced with a myriad of iPhone models that cater to various markets from the entry-level iPhone SE to the flagship iPhone X.

With the advent of 2018, many are already expecting a number of new models to debut. A new report from Nikkei revealed that the Cupertino-based company is expected to introduce three new iPhone models this year, one of which seems to be the successor to Apple's flagship device.

According to the report, two of these models are said to feature OLED displays with 5.8 and 6.3-inch displays while the third model will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a metal back. This new information coincides with the previous research note from Ming-Chi Kuo, largely considered to be the most accurate Apple analyst on the planet.

The 6.1-inch LCD model seems to be the best candidate to supplant the iPhone X as it will reportedly feature an edgeless display. This means that it's entirely possible that every new iPhone model next year will completely abandon Touch ID in favor of Face ID. Of course, these new models may be upgraded version of the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 rather than a brand new model.

But if it is indeed a new iPhone, there are already a lot of things for Apple to consider most notably its name. There are those who believe that they will their fix their naming game and release it as the iPhone 9 while others expect it to move forward with the "X" naming tradition and christen it as the iPhone XI.

If Apple follows through with their clockwork release timeframe, fans can expect the new iPhone models by September this year. So for those looking to buy a new iPhone, be sure to hold off until the second half of September in order to get their hands on the latest models.