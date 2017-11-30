Apple May Have Sold 6 Million iPhone X Units on Black Friday Weekend, Says Analyst

Reuters/Stephen Lam Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.

Despite the various issues that hounded Apple's latest smartphone offering, the company still managed to sell a remarkable amount of units during the Black Friday weekend.

According to a report from StreetInsider, an analyst believes that the tech giant sold around six million units of the iPhone X last weekend. Jun Zhang, an analyst from Rosenblatt China Technology pegged Apple's sales for the special weekend while noting that the company sold a total of 15 million iPhone X units.

Furthermore, Zhang also said that the device's production went up to 3 million per week, and will likely go up to as much as 4 million units per week, just in time for the holiday season. Moreover, the analyst also said that demand for the iPhone X's 256GB model seems to be twice than that of its 64GB counterpart. This could translate into a positive thing for the company's ASP, gross margin, and units, the report added.

In addition, Rosenblatt estimated that Apple will sell around 30 million iPhone X units during the Christmas quarter, giving the tech giant a total of 80 million combined sales across all iPhone models for the period.

Earlier this month, the Investor's Business Daily reported that some of the iPhone X users who got hold of the device within days after its release complained of headaches and eye fatigue. The users claimed that they felt the discomfort after using the smartphone for just a short period of time.

Meanwhile, some users also complained of hearing a buzzing or crackling sound on the iPhone X's earpiece speaker. One Reddit user claimed to have experienced "fidelity issues and cracking when using the speakerphone at high volumes." Some users also noted that the annoying sound started the moment they reach the 50 percent mark on the volume bar.

Additionally, some users also noticed their devices becoming unresponsive during cold weather. The problem, however, has been addressed by Apple through the iOS 11.12.