Apple Names 2017's Most Popular Apps, Games, Music and More

Apple Apple hailed the best of 2017.

With 2017 nearing its end, Apple revealed some of the year's best representing different categories that have influenced the society in general.

The company's 2017 edition of its charts and trends lauded the most popular apps, games, movies, music, TV shows, books, and podcasts that were played, downloaded, or published across Apple's different platforms. The Apple employees determined the winners that emerged to be the best of the best "across the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, iBooks and Apple Podcasts."

Apple explained that the App Store editors helped identify "four breakout trends in app culture" for the current year. The four trends are "the introduction of AR (augmented reality) apps and games, the rise of real-time competitive gaming, apps focused on mental health and mindfulness and apps transforming storytelling and reading."

The editors chose Calm as the best iPhone app for the year, which is used for mindfulness and meditation, resulting to clarity and peace of mind. Affinity Photo, on the other hand, was hailed as the best iPad App. "Splitter Critters" was named iPhone Game of the Year while "The Witness" took home iPad Game of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, Disney's "Moana" emerged as the top iTunes movie in 2017. It was followed by "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Wonder Woman." On iTunes TV, "Game of Thrones" topped the list, followed by "The Walking Dead."

When it comes to music, Drake's "More Life" got the nod for album of the year while Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" was the best song for 2017. As for Apple Podcasts, "Fresh Air" remained the most downloaded for 2017, while "The Handmaid's Tale" from author Margaret Atwood emerged as the victor.

Meanwhile, TechSpot noted that rival Google also shared its list of top Android apps of 2017. "Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help" was named best overall app while "CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars" was game of the year.