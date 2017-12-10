Apple News: Jony Ive Returns As Chief Design Officer After Two Years

REUTERS/Jason Reed A new Rose Gold iPhone 7 Plus with dual cameras is shown in Australian's flagship Apple store in Sydney, Sept. 16, 2016 as the iPhone 7 range goes on sale for the first time.

Recent reports have revealed that Apple's chief designer, Jony Ive, has returned to his management role after two years of handling off managerial duties. Furthermore, it was revealed that Ive has been consistently in the spotlight for the years that he was not serving in the design department.

"With the completion of Apple Park, Apple's design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design," Amy Bessette, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement, as reported by Bloomberg.

Ive is credited with most of Apple's iconic designs. While he was being sent to handle many of Apple's current projects, including the Apple Park, Alan Dye, and Richard Howard served as the vice president of user interface design and the vice president of industrial design, respectively. According to 9to5Mac, Dye and Howard are no longer listed on the tech giant's website for their executives.

Apple has yet to announce where Dye and Howard have been reassigned. However, considering Ive's well-deserved reputation in the smartphone industry, the tech giant is expected to divulge more information in the coming weeks. Dye and Howard handled Ive's managerial position during his absence but fans noted that despite the initial belief that they were being groomed to completely and permanently take over Ive's position, the duo scarcely appeared keynotes and interviews.

On the other hand, Ive has been particularly active in the past couple of years, as he appeared in many interviews and coverages that sought to explain the tech giant's hopes and goals for the Apple Park. In October, Ive also appeared to discuss the history of Apple and the company's plans for its future designs, suggesting that Apple may have expressed their desire to have him back in the leadership role of the design department. Ive is famously known for his contributions that benefited Apple during his entire career.