Apple Releases iOS 11.3: Will All the Bugs Be Ironed Out in the Upcoming iPhone Update?

iOS 11.3, the latest release of Apple's mobile software, is now out and has been available since Friday, March 30. As a milestone release for iOS 11, this is one of the biggest updates to date for iOS users and one that promises to make up for the overall QA issues with iOS 11 when it comes to bugs.

Apple is packing a lot of things in this new update, including a set of brand new features, bug fixes, security updates, and overall improvements. As a result, version 11.3 of the iOS could be the biggest update to iOS, coming close to the earlier bump to iOS 11 itself, as Ars Technica noted.

Appl Apple iOS 11.3, the latest major update of the mobile operating system, brings with it updated support for Augmented Reality apps, Animoji, Health Records and security updates.

"iOS 11.3 delivers exciting new immersive augmented reality experiences, new Animoji for iPhone X users, access to personal health records in the Health app and more," Apple summed up the features of its latest update in a news post on Thursday, March 29.

"This free software update also offers customers more visibility into the battery health and performance of their iPhone," Apple's announcement continued, before diving into an in-depth explanation that included an overview of the new Battery Health system.

The Battery Health settings, currently marked as "Beta" in the new version, is Apple's answer to a recent controversy regarding the automatic performance throttling seen in iPhones with older batteries.

This new section is located in the "Battery" section of the Settings app and has an option to turn off the power management feature that has been throttling down the performance of mobile devices "to prevent unexpected shutdowns," according to Apple.

Of course, the new update is pushing more Animojis to iOS users. This priority update for Apple's $1,000 phone adds four new options for iPhone X users, with new virtual masks including a lion, bear, dragon and skull.

Apple is also going all-in into Augmented Reality, as the company builds on the new ARKit introduced with iOS 11 to "put augmented reality into the hands of hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users, making iOS the world's biggest AR platform," as Apple claimed.

These new experience come in the form of adding interactive exhibits to the wall of a room or animating a movie poster when scanned. In AR mode, iPhones and other Apple devices running iOS 11.3 will now see a real-world view in a resolution that's 50 percent higher, and which now supports auto-focus as well.

The latest update also comes with a new Business Chat feature as a beta for users in the US, along with a new Health Records app that will be available to more than 40 health systems in the country.

iOS 11 has been one of the most bug-filled iOS releases in recent years, as BGR pointed out earlier. To this end, Apple has also dealt with some issues and bugs, particularly with one annoying glitch where the device fails to answer incoming calls when waking the device up.

Apple has also released fixes for Mail messages reappearing as alerts even after they've been read, and a problem with Face ID approving purchases.