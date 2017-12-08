Apple Rolls Out macOS 10.3.2 With System Improvements and Security Patches

Apple In the photo is an open screen of the macOS Updates menu in a MacBook computer.

This week, Apple finally released the latest update for their Mac computers called the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2.

The system update was in beta testing for a month before it rolled out for final release this week. The macOS 10.13.2 notably has a few patch notes, but it aims to substantially improve the computer's operations with third-party applications and programs.

With the release of macOS 10.13.2, users can expect better "compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices." Meanwhile, the update also improves user experience when opening PDF files while using the VoiceOver navigation function. Lastly, Apple has also enhanced Braille displays with the same patch when deploying the Mail app.

MacOS 10.13.2 also comes with enterprise-specific improvements and fixes. According to Apple, the latest patch will bring a better experience with SharePoint websites that have NTLM authentication.

Meanwhile, the system update also fixed a reported issue that caused the Mac App Store not to operate properly. MacOS 10.13.2 also lets enterprise users access FileVault even in cases where the Active Directory's new password was set outside of the Users & Groups preferences.

Like most Apple system updates, macOS 10.13.2 arrives with a set of security patches, which makes it important for users to install.

For example, the macOS 10.13.2 update addressed a bug in Directory Utility that would have enabled an attacker to get past the computer system and gain access to the administrator's account without the need for a password. According to Apple, this has been fixed with "improved credential validation."

Another notable security fix in macOS 10.13.2 involves the Screen Sharing Server where anyone can access the servers and "any file readable by root" if the update had not been made available.

Every Mac computer user is highly advised to install the latest update to apply the necessary security patches. After all, macOS 10.13.2 is free.

To easily initiate the installation of macOS 10.13.2, users can proceed to the Mac App Store and click on the "Updates" tab. In the same Updates menu screen, all patches released in the last 30 days can be accessed.