Apple Rumors: Cheaper MacBook Air to be Released in Q2 2018

Apple Current line of MacBook Air from Apple

Reports say a lower-priced MacBook Air will be released later this year.

Apple has not had any substantial upgrade to the MacBook Air, with the latest model released three years back. This year, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is hoping to boost sales of the device by giving it a cheaper price.

"We expect Apple (US) to roll out the new MacBook Air with a lower price tag in 2Q18," Kuo wrote in his research. "We forecast total shipments of MacBook models will grow 10-15% YoY in 2018 (vs. 0-5% YoY decline for the NB industry), up from 15.5-16mn units in 2017."

The analyst did not mention whether there will be any hardware or design changes to the cheaper MacBook Air.

Since its last model release three years back, Apple has cut back on available models, completely discontinuing the 11-inch model. The 13-inch model got a minor upgrade in June after getting an option to add a bump to the base processor.

Back in April, it also received new 1.8 GHz Intel processors.

Critics are wondering whether Apple will finally upgrade the gadget's current 1440 x 900 non-Retina display and the ports that are still missing a USB-C.

Currently, MacBook Air still sells at $999. If the rumors are true, this should become substantially lower between April and June this year. An announcement is expected at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in 2018. More details and rumors should be revealed before that time.

The lower price could be a bid to celebrate the MacBook Air line's 10th anniversary this year.

Apart from the cheaper MacBook Air, Kuo also mentioned a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and AirPods in his research notes, both of which have been talked about in recent weeks. Talking about the Airpods, Apple's high-end headphones, Kuo wrote that he is positive about its future, saying that it is easier to use and personalize and will complement the rumored augmented reality glasses.