Apple Rumors: Tech Giant To Release Three New iPhone Models in 2018

Reuters/Stephen Lam

Apple recently released the iPhone X, but the rumor mill is already filling up with speculations that the 2018 lineup of the tech giant's flagship devices will look similar to this year's release. Furthermore, the upcoming iPhones will feature the same functions seen on the iPhone X.

"We predict Apple (US) will launch three new iPhone models in 2H18: 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED models and a 6.1-inch TFT-LCD model, all equipped with a full-screen design and TrueDepth Camera (front 3D sensing), as with iPhone X," KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told Business Insider.

Moreover, Kuo revealed that two of the three iPhones expected to be released next year is going to be targeting the high-end market, while the other one is meant to be for the low to middle range markets. As such, the price tag of the last iPhone will be somewhere around $649 to $749, which is far cheaper than the iPhone X's $999 price tag on the base model.

Further reports have revealed that the upcoming devices in Apple's smartphone lineup will not feature the iPhone 9. Instead, an iPhone X Plus is expected to be released. Moreover, the current notch seen on the iPhone X will not be removed anytime soon, as it is considered to be the statement design of the next generation iPhones. The Face ID will also be making a comeback, as the tech giant seems to be regarding the Touch ID as a technology of the past.

Next year, experts believe that Apple will not be introducing anything new to the hardware of the iPhone, especially since the iOS 11 is currently causing problems to Apple's devices. Instead, fans can expect a design and capability reminiscent of the iPhone X, but this time, everything will be offered with a more affordable price tag. Apple has yet to release an official announcement, but fans are expecting more information to reveal in the coming months.