Apple To Give Bonuses For Employees In The Wake Of New Tax Law

Recent reports have revealed that as a seeming response to the overhaul that the corporate tax laws received in the U.S., Apple has decided to give its employees $2,500 bonuses in restricted stock units. As such, Apple has joined AT&T and Comcast in rewarding their employees to celebrate the lower tax rates.

"I'm excited to let you know that we're also increasing our investment in our most important resource — our people. You are the heart and soul of Apple and we want you to share in the success made possible through your efforts," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook in a letter to his employees, as reported by 9to5Mac. "To show our support for our team and our confidence in Apple's future, we'll be issuing a grant of $2,500 in restricted stock units to all individual contributors and management up to and including Senior Managers worldwide. Both full-time and part-time employees across all aspects of Apple's business are eligible. Details are available on AppleWeb."

Further reports have also revealed that the stock will be granted to Apple's employees worldwide over the course of a few months. Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, sources close to the matter have indicated that any employee who is below a senior level title of the director will be given the $2,500 stock grant.

Aside from Apple, AT&T and Comcast have similarly announced their plans for bonuses in the coming months. Apple has yet to release an official statement on the matter, but fans, as well as employees, will be expecting more information in the coming months. Aside from the stock bonus, Cook has also announced to his employees that they will be matching all employee donations up to $10,000 annually and that they will be doubling the amount they match for each hour the employees donate of their time.