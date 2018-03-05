Apple to Offer Cheaper MacBook Air in Spring?

Apple has not been in the habit of launching periodic updates for its laptops lately, opting instead to focus on the iPhone and its line of wearables. That may change this year, as the company is reportedly planning to put out a newer and more affordable MacBook Air in the coming months.

The report comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is considered a foremost expert when it comes to Apple forecasts. In a new note for investors, Kuo says that recent developments in Apple's supply chain hints that the company is preparing a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air model, one that could come out later this year on top of that, according to 9 to 5 Mac.

Apple The current Macbook Air comes with fifth-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with Intel HD Graphics 6000, specs designed for editing photos to browsing the web in a 1.7-centimeter unibody design that weighs 1.35 kilos.

This new finding from Kuo supports an earlier report that Apple is looking into introducing an "entry level" MacBook Air, and one that could replace the existing 13-inch MacBook Air at that. The current model currently starts at $999 and could get much costlier depending on options.

The current 13-inch MacBook Air is already one of the cheaper notebooks Apple has put out recently as it consolidated its MacBook lines to a few models.

A manufacturer of mobile displays and touch panels is reportedly expecting to get more orders for LCD modules from Apple. These LCD display modules, or LCMs, were reportedly made to order by General Interface Solution (GIS) since the last two quarters of 2017, according to sources, and the manufacturer is reportedly getting ready to ramp up production to about 600,000 LCD display modules a month by the end of this year.

Kuo also notes that demand for some of the newer Apple products like the HomePod has been mediocre, so far, which is perhaps prompting the company to lean more on its more traditional offers for this year.