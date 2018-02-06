Apple to Offer Free Repairs for iPhone 7

Reuters/ISSEI KATO A man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 (L) and his iPhone 7 at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district.

After multiple reports from various iPhone 7 users, Apple has confirmed that their device is indeed experiencing problems with their cellular connections. Further reports have revealed that in response to the problem, Apple will be offering free repairs in select areas.

"Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 7 devices may show "No Service" in the status bar (even if cellular coverage is available), due to a component that has failed on the main logic board," Apple said in a statement. "These affected units were manufactured between September 2016 and February 2018 and sold in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, and the U.S. See below for iPhone 7 model numbers that are covered in this program. If your device exhibits the symptom described above, Apple will repair your device, free of charge."

Further reports reveal that the free repair has a few caveats. For one, if users had preexisting problems, such as a cracked screen, they will have to address the problem first before Apple can repair the problem that is causing the iPhone 7 to fail in terms of cellular connectivity. Furthermore, the device must be repaired in the country of purchase. Model numbers that are eligible for the program are the following: A1660 and A1780 for China, A1660 for Hong Kong, Macao, and the U.S., and A1779 for Japan. The model number should be found at the rear of the iPhone 7, just below its label.

Considering that Apple was recently in the spotlight because of the controversy that they were slowing down old iPhones, some fans believe that this might be the beginning of Apple's many problems coming to light. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, fans are also advised to check Apple's main page for the complete guide to acquire the free repair.