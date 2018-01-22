Apple To Release HomePod Soon After FCC Approval

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Photographers take a close look at the Apple HomePod which the company unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in California.

Recent reports have revealed that Apple has received the long-awaited approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the highly anticipated HomePod. Further reports indicate that the rival to Amazon's Echo and Google Home is expected to be launched in the near future.

According to reports, the FCC approval has given Apple the right to sell the device at any time, which means that the HomePod will probably hit the market soon. The reports on the approval was revealed shortly after rumors speculated that the supplier of HomePod, Inventec, has began to ship it to Apple. Furthermore, the tech giant has been rumored to be receiving a million HomePod devices over the next few weeks. As such, fans believe that the release of the highly anticipated smart speaker could be made in the next few months.

Further reports reveal that Apple's HomePod was delayed last year after the tech giant issued a statement that said that they need a little more time with the device. Considering the delay, Apple is extremely behind the smart speaker game that is being led by Amazon and Google. As such, critics believe that Apple will have to showcase a more robust digital assistant in Siri, as well as accessibility, among other features that Apple will have to optimize and maximize to catch up to the competition. On the other hand, it has already been revealed that the sound quality is looking to be the best in the market. However, it will not matter if fans are unwilling to buy it.

The HomePod costs significantly more than the Google Home and Amazon Echo as it is priced at $350. Considering that the competition is half of its price and offering a steadfast virtual assistant, fans are curious to see how Apple plans to catch up. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.