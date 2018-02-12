Apple To Update MacBook Air Instead of the MacBook Pro for 2018?

REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben Media and guests check out Apple's latest thinner MacBook Air 11" (L) and 13" models and new operating system after attending a news conference at Apple Inc. headquarters in Cupertino, California October 20, 2010.

Despite the anticipation for the next big thing to be introduced for Apple's MacBook Pro, recent reports have revealed that the tech giant may not be planning to update the lineup this year, considering the major redesign it received in 2016. However, further reports indicate that it might be a different story where the MacBook Air is concerned.

According to reports, if Apple is planning to release a 2018 MacBook Pro, it will not feature a major upgrade that is along the lines of the controversial Touch Bar and Touch ID feature that they showcased last year. In fact, Apple might just be planning to upgrade the hardware in the same way that they updated the processors to Intel's Kaby Lake in 2017. Although the news is nothing but rumors for now, it was still met with disappointment from the fans who have waited to get their hands on the new MacBook Pro.

However, all is not lost as further reports indicate that instead of bringing in something radical to the MacBook Pro lineup, Apple might be planning to release an updated version of the now redundant MacBook Air. Considering how it remains to be one of the most portable and affordable entry-level laptop from Apple, there is a big possibility that it might receive a significant upgrade. Among the many things that the tech giant might address is the big bezels of the screen and of course, the subpar display. Regardless, fans are hoping that the MacBook Air will receive a new breath of life this year.

Apple has yet to release an official statement on the matter and as such, fans are advised to take the rumors with a grain of salt. More information is expected to be released in the coming months so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.