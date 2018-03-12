Apple Updates MFi Logo, Company Set To Change Packaging

Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage Apple has updated the MFi logo, giving manufacturers 90 days to update their products.

The Made-for-iPhone/iPad/iPod (MFi) licensing program by Apple has been updated by the company. Specifically, the company has changed the MFi logo.

An MFi certification is given to Apple's external accessories manufacturers once the products meet Apple's standards in performance and quality. With the change of the MFi logo, manufacturers will have to adapt the logo to their future products.

According to Charger Lab, Apple has announced the changes to the MFi logo on Feb. 9. Manufacturers will then have 90 days to change their packagings with the updated MFi logos.

The new logo will feature one black Apple icon, instead of three different illustrations for the Apple devices. Moreover, the MFi meaning has been changed from "Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad" to "Made for iPhone/iPad/iPod." Reportedly, the change in the order of products is in line with the popularity of each product. The font style for the words in the MFi logo also changed.

The MFi certification is required for all hardware and external accessories by the company, including headphone jacks, cords, and Airplay support.

"Promote your electronic accessory with MFi logos," the MFi program states on Apple's website.

"Made for iPod, Made for iPhone, Made for iPad, and AirPlay logos communicate to customers that an electronic accessory has been designed to connect specifically to iPod, iPhone, or iPad, and has been certified by the developer to meet Apple performance standards," it added.

The MFi Program was launched in 2005 to ensure and certify quality accessories made by third-party manufacturers. However, Apple users have complained that these particular accessories are priced too high. Many Apple accessories that are non-certified are still available at much lower prices, most of them from the Chinese market.

But, according to Charger Lab, Apple has increased the security of its intellectual property rights, probing a higher legal risk for third-party manufacturers that do not carry the MFi logos.