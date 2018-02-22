Apple Updates To Fix 'Text Bomb Bug'

Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage Apple faces its third bug of the year.

The "text bomb" bug could now be easily solved by Apple users through updating the software on their devices.

The instructions could be viewed at Apple's Security Support page, wherein users are probed to go to Settings, General, and then Software Update. Apple encourages every user to update their phones. Before the update, users had only been able to solve the bug through the help of non-Apple devices.

The bug, which was uncovered last week, has affected Apple gadgets running iOS 11.2.5 or the macOS. It has also been able to affect some newer versions of tvOS and watchOS.

The "text bomb" bug has been found to crash messaging apps like Messages, Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, and Gmail whenever the letter is typed or is in a received message. The Telugu letter also triggers handsets to keep restarting without booting.

According to the Daily Mail, some Twitter users have been deliberately messing with their followers through inserting the Telugu character in their usernames. Motherboard also reported that security researcher Darren Martyn tried to insert the character into the name of a WiFi network. When Martyn did this, the character crashed his Mac's network application.

Apple has already faced a similar issue twice in the last month. In January, software developer Abraham Masri posted on Twitter that there was a certain link that would crash Apple devices.

"I found a (small) bug that causes device to freeze, respring, drains battery, and/or sometimes panic. No need to install anything. Just open, tap then paste," Masri wrote.

French developer Vincent Desmurs also found earlier that month some text messages with the white flag emoji, a zero, and a rainbow emoji to be disrupting to iPhones and iPads, according to Newsweek.