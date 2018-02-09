Apple Watch Can Detect Signs of Diabetes, According to New Study

Reuters/ Robert Galbraith An Apple Watch being used by a customer in Palo Alto, California

A new study has revealed that on top of being able to detect sleep apnea among other things, the Apple Watch might also be able to identify the early signs of diabetes. Further reports reveal that the study comes in the wake of the announcement from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that diabetes is still a major concern for Americans.

"According to the CDC, more than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with prediabetes or diabetes. 1 in 4 of those with diabetes are undiagnosed and, even worse, 88.4% of people with prediabetes don't realize they have it," said Brandon Ballinger, the co-founder of Cardiogram, which is the company that launched the study, in a statement. "While there have been many attempts to build special-purpose glucose-sensing hardware to detect diabetes, this is the first large-scale study showing that ordinary heart rate sensors—when paired with an artificial intelligence-based algorithm—can identify early signs of diabetes. By detecting diabetes earlier, we can help people live longer and healthier lives."

Further reports also reveal that the study was launched with the use of more than 200 million sensor measurements and with the help of more than 14,000 participants. The rationale behind the study considers how the pancreas is connected to the heart through the brain, which means that some form of heart variability might be a sign that the person is experiencing symptoms of diabetes. Furthermore, the Apple Watch can also detect hypertension and atrial fibrillation. Considering the benefits of the device, the co-founders of Cardiogram are hastening to introduce more features to their app.

Fans who like to sign up for a separate study launched by Apple can do so by signing up for the Apple Heart Study. More information is expected in the coming weeks, and as such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more update.