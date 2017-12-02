REUTERS/Stephen Lam The Apple Watch Series 3 is the first-ever Apple wearable with LTE-connectivity.

Recent reports have revealed that Apple has launched a new app meant to collect data on heart irregularities that is expected to help the Apple Watch be of more use to the medical community. Known as the Apple Heart Study app, the tech giant is planning to use the results of the study to inform patients and doctors alike about possible cases of heart irregularities.

"Every week we receive incredible customer letters about how Apple Watch has affected their lives, including learning that they have AFib. These stories inspire us and we're determined to do more to help people understand their health," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer in a statement. "Working alongside the medical community, not only can we inform people of certain health conditions, we also hope to advance discoveries in heart science."

Further reports reveal that the Apple Heart Study app is now available in the U.S. App Store. Those who would like to participate in Apple's study will be informed about heart irregularities and will be given free consultations with doctors and an electrocardiogram (EKG) patch for further observation. A notification will be disseminated on their respective Apple Watch and iPhone devices. Eligible participants must be 22 years or older. Participants will also have to purchase an Apple Watch Series 1 or later.

The study will be conducted in partnership with Stanford Medicine. Furthermore, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved the use of a medical device accessory in the Apple Watch. This device is AliveCor's KardiaBand EKG, which will pair up with the app to detect the heart irregularities that the tech giant will observe and use to inform their users. Considering that the research study has just begun, the results, recommendations, and conclusions of Apple and Stanford Medicine are expected to be revealed sometime next year.

The Apple Watch is now available in retail stores worldwide.