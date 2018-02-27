Apple Wireless Charger Pad Release Date: AirPower Rumored to Arrive in March

Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage Rumor has it that Apple's wireless charger, the AirPower, is just about ready to release.

Rumor has it that the next great Apple product, AirPower, will be ready to ship by March.

According to a new article by Venture Beat, a Japanese blog by the name of MacOtakara has said that Apple will release its new special wireless charger mat, the AirPower, by the second half of March.

Apple first announced its development on AirPower back in September 2017, and what makes it standout from other wireless chargers in the market is its ability to charge up to three devices simultaneously.

Ideally, Apple would like it if these devices were the new iPhone X or iPhone 8 as well as the newest Apple Watch series and Apple's own AirPods. However, for it to work with AirPods, users will first need to purchase a special charging case that was specifically designed for wireless charging.

About a month after the device was first announced, reports came in that Apple's AirPower will cost $199 in the United States. This information surfaced due to a Polish online retailer listing the new device at 999 Złotych, the currency for the country.

Reportedly, most things that cost 999 Złotych in Poland are often sold at $199 in the United States, even if the exchange rate does not quite match up to that. However, it should be said that it is entirely possible that the price that was discovered is simply a placeholder.

According to the Japanese report, Apple had to develop some propriety technology in order to get the AirPower to support three devices at once and actually charge the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch was reportedly designed to not be able to support Qi charging; however, due to some development and handiwork on Apple's part, they were able to get the hardware to support Qi through some special radio signal that enables it.