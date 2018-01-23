Apple's CEO Will Not Allow Nephew To Be On Social Networks

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A photo of Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Recent reports have revealed that during his visit to Harlow college in Essex, Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook has revealed that he would not allow his nephew on social media platforms. Cook was speaking during the promotion of Apple's Everyone Can Code curriculum, which will be integrated in Harlow as well as in 70 other institutions.

"I don't believe in overuse [of technology]. I'm not a person that says we've achieved success if you're using it all the time. I don't subscribe to that at all," Cook told The Guardian in an interview. "There are are still concepts that you want to talk about and understand. In a course on literature, do I think you should use technology a lot? Probably not. I don't have a kid, but I have a nephew that I put some boundaries on. There are some things that I won't allow; I don't want them on a social network."

Further reports reveal that his comment comes after a recent survey has revealed that majority of the British public has become increasingly distrustful of social networks. This has become especially true after the various admissions of problems that came from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The problem has reached to alarming levels as reports also reveal that Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat may be turning a blind eye on the rules and regulations that prohibit children under the age of 13 to be on social media platforms.

Aside from the aforementioned platforms, Cook's Apple has also come under fire as they have been accused several times that their products have become addictive in nature. Some have already clamored for further regulation, but sites as well as tech giant are expected to resist it for as long as they can. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.