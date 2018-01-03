'Aquaman' Director James Wan Shares Photos of Armor, Props

The production of the upcoming "Aquaman" movie is in full swing, and director James Wan is sending fans an early look at some of the armor and props used in the set. Photos of what could be Aquaman's undersea themed armor provides the backdrop for Wan's new year greetings this 2018.

The movie director took to social media to greet fans and followers a happy new year, and took the opportunity to rep the highly anticipated superhero movie.

Facebook/Justice League Movie/Warner Bros. Jason Momoa explained in a recent interview why Aquaman is wielding a five-pronged weapon in "Justice League"

"Happy New Year from the Deep! Here's to a great 2018," Wan called out to fans via Twitter, adding a photo that shows some of the costumes used in the set for good measure.

Up front and captured in detail is a dark-colored arm brace or leg piece, looking like it's made of tarnished bronze or blackened metal. On the piece is a nautical design in the form of an octopus, jutting out from the surface as a detailed relief.

Just back and to the left is what looks like a hooked spearheadm as well as some other pieces of armor. One of them looks like a helmet with what looks like a lizard or dragon emblem added to one side, as Screen Rant notes.

The hooked weapon has caught the interest of at least one fan, with a Twitter user asking Wan if he intends to mold his Aquaman along the lines of the recent comic books, where the hero replaced a lost hand with a hook.

The director, however, dismissed the notion with a simple "No," as he posted on Twitter on the same day.

Black armor seems to be the theme for the upcoming "Aquaman" movie, as shown in another sneak peek. In what could be an early look at a scene in the movie, Aquaman is shown facing off against who might be his nemesis, Black Manta.

"Aquaman" is set to premiere on Dec. 21.