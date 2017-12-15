'Aquaman' Director Reveals Film's Main Villain

Facebook/Aquaman Movie Jason Momoa appears as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in one of the scenes from "Justice League."

Jason Momoa's Aquaman will not face numerous villains, director James Wan confirmed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Aquaman" director shot down the existing fan theory saying that the film will feature three villains after it was revealed that the character roster will include Aquaman's half-brother Orm/Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson), Black Manta (Abdul-Mateen), and King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren).

"This is what I'll say: I don't have three villains," Wan stated in the interview. "I think that's ridiculous! I would never go into an origin movie with three villains. We don't even know the main character let alone the world and its antagonist. I believe in taking baby steps."

The director also revealed that he planned to introduce Momoa's character Arthur Curry/Aquaman in a very emotional way. He also wants to clearly present other characters to the audience. The character list includes Amber Heard's Mera and Arthur's parents played by Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison. This could be the reason why he will not incorporate a lot of villains in the film.

But based on Wan's statements, there is still a chance to see at least two villains in the upcoming film. "We know Black Manta is in there, but I will say this: Patrick Wilson is the main antagonist in this film. I wouldn't necessarily say 'villain,' but he's the antagonist," he also said.

DC Comics fans know that the Ocean Master aims to gain the control of the entire Atlantis, but his half-brother Aquaman will do everything to protect the underwater kingdom from Ocean Master's evil plot. Since this will be a battle between the two half-brothers, it is reportedly somehow similar to the plot of "Thor" where the Asgardian god of thunder faced his half-brother Loki.

Warner Bros. is set to release "Aquaman" in theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.