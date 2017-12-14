'Aquaman' Movie News: Arthur Curry to Shun his Atlantean Heritage at First, Reveals Jason Momoa

Facebook/Aquaman Movie Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in a scene from "Justice League."

Next year's standalone "Aquaman" movie will feature Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) shunning his Atlantean heritage and living a rebellious life as a human.

In the "Justice League: The Art of the Film," which offers behind-the-scenes peek on how "Justice League" was made, Momoa hinted what fans can expect from his character once the standalone "Aquaman" movie arrives next year. Based on the actor's reveal, at the beginning of the upcoming movie, his character will be far from the superhero that fans know of.

"When we find Arthur, he's hiding on the edges of society. He knows what his power is, but he doesn't know how to channel it. He hasn't accepted himself as king. He's been running from both sides, human and Antlantean, and he's been really that outlaw and renegade and the rebel," Momoa explained.

This is not the first time for Momoa to reveal that "Aquaman" will feature him initially as a reluctant ruler of the Atlantis. In an earlier interview, the actor revealed that he will only become king after he realizes that the only way for Atlantis to be saved is for him to fight his own half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), the big bad in the upcoming movie.

However, according to Momoa, his transition into a regal king from "a dirty, dark, drunkard" is not the only thing to watch out for in "Aquaman" because the movie is also be a big road movie that will feature things that have never been seen before in other movies. In fact, the actor earlier compared "Aquaman" to "Star Wars" in terms of massiveness and quality as it will have gigantic underwater ships and characters riding sharks.

"It's going to be this whole world you've never seen before," Momoa said.

Aquaman has already wrapped up its principal photography and is slated for a December 2018 release.