'Aquaman' Movie Rumors: Arthur Curry to Maintain 'Justice League' Look

Jason Momoa as Aquaman in a scene from "Justice League."

While Arthur Curry/Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) look in "Justice League" different from how the character is depicted in the comic books, it is speculated that the same look will be maintained in next year's solo "Aquaman" movie.

The standalone "Aquaman" movie is not expected to hit the theaters earlier than a year from now, but it is already speculated that the movie will feature the same look of Arthur Curry as featured in the still-showing "Justice League." After all, the upcoming movie is a part of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), which interconnects different stories of DC superhero characters, just like Marvel's MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Because of this, fans can expect that they will not see the iconic look of Aquaman as depicted in the comic books, specifically his scaly orange suit and green tights. If there is one thing that will be similar to the character's appearance in the comic books and that in the movie, though, it will be Aquaman's streak of blonde hair.

Meanwhile, in the book "Justice League: The Art of the Film," the coffee-table book that is tied up with the currently showing movie, Momoa revealed that much of his character's look in the movie is his idea and the movie's director.

"Zack (Snyder) had the idea for the tattoos. Everyone wanted to have a little bit of blond in the hair. For the eyes, I always liked that Van Gogh green color you can get lost in; it draws you in, but you're also scared by it. So I wanted to have that look," Momoa revealed.

Nonetheless, even if the solo "Aquaman" movie will deviate from how the character looks in the comic books, one thing is certain: The movie will give the audience a better understanding of the character. After all, Momoa admitted that certain scenes that would have offered a better understanding of the character were deleted from the movie due to time constraints.

"We had it all planned out. A lot of things got cut. But it's not my movie. It's a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg, there was a lot that was there we just couldn't get in," Momoa said in an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Aquaman" is slated for a Dec. 21, 2018 release.