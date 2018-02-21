'Áquaman' Movie Rumors: Nereus and Mera to have a Father-and-Daughter Relationship, Not Lovers

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for the currently showing "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's Aquaman appears for the second time prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

The upcoming "Aquaman" movie may change the relationship of Mera (Amber Heard) and King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) from the comic books.

While Mera and King Nereus are engaged to be married in the comic books until Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa in the upcoming movie) entered the picture, recent rumors suggest that the almost-couple will be featured as father and daughter in the movie instead. Given the age difference between Heard and Lundgren, some opine that this latest unconfirmed report may just be more than a rumor.

It is believed that instead of featuring Mera torn in a love triangle between Nereus and Aquaman, part of the movie's plot may feature the would-be Queen of Atlantis in the midst of loyalty issues rather, specifically between Xebel and Atlantis.

To the uninitiated, Nereus is the leader of an exiled group of Atlanteans, the Xebels. As the leader of Xebel's military, tradition dictates that he should marry the royal daughter, Mera, after her father's death. However, when Mera and Nereus are sent on a mission to assimilate with the Atlanteans and to assassinate Aquaman, she falls in love with him instead while Nereus seeks the help of Aquaman's half brother, Orm/Ocean Master ( Patrick Wilson in the movie), in an attempt to remove the DC superhero from his throne as the King of Atlantis.

Meanwhile, although the relationship between Mera and Nereus may deviate from the comic books, the same thing may not be said about Aquaman's costume as, according to another rumor, the DC superhero will be garbed in an ensemble that reflects exactly how he looks in the comic books. While this remains to be unconfirmed as well, some believe that it is not entirely possible as, after all, Aquaman only borrows his armor from Mera in last year's "Justice League."

"He's not the king yet. He looks to Mera and he goes 'I need to borrow something. I need you to do me a favor' so that's when she gives him the equipment," Momoa explained about Aquaman's armor in "Justice League" during the movie's press tour last year.

"Aquaman" is slated to make a splash in the theaters this Dec. 21.