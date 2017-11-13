'Aquaman' Movie Spoilers: Polluted Oceans to Push Atlanteans to Wage War Against Humans

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's Aquaman will appear prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

"Aquaman" is not slated to arrive earlier than the latter part of 2018, but fans can already expect that its story will feature the polluted ocean fueling the hatred of the Atlanteans against the humans on land and prompt them to declare a war.

After having been featured as Aquaman for the first time in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Jason Momoa is once again portraying the same role in "Justice League," which is slated to hit the theaters this Friday, Nov. 17. However, the character's appearance in the upcoming movie will not be the last time for Momoa to portray the role as has already finished filming the DC superhero's origin movie, "Aquaman," which is scheduled to hit the theaters in December 2018.

"You're going to see this ocean world, which we just pollute, and how do these people feel underwater with what the land does to the ocean. And this war that is going to come between the two, and I'm the only one that can link the two. He has to do it. He doesn't want to do it. Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king. The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There's a big battle, and there's an epic (fight)," Momoa said in an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com.

Meanwhile, the social media embargo on "Justice League" has already been lifted. While some critics say that its story is flawed to a certain extent, many have praised the movie for being fun and the impressive dynamics among the characters. In fact, some sources claim that Momoa's Aquaman is one of the movie's scene stealers.