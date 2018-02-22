'Aquaman' News: Movie Impresses Audience In Recent Test Screening

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for the currently showing "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's Aquaman appears for the second time prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

A test screening for the "Aquaman" movie has earned praises from the audience and confirmed some earlier rumors attached to the project.

While "Aquaman" is not slated to hit the theaters earlier than December this year, Warner Bros recently held a test screening for the movie for a select group of audience. Despite the movie still far from completion as it is still in the process of post-production, Batman News reports that many were impressed with how the project turned out, describing it as action-packed and emotional at the same time.

Reportedly, "Aquaman" has a tone similar to "Wonder Woman" as it has also specks of humor. However, on the whole, it is more of action-drama with some elements of horror, thanks to James Wan, who also directed the two "Conjuring" movies.

Apart from earning positive reactions from those who saw it, the test screening has also, supposedly, confirmed certain rumors about the movie. Just last week, it was reported that Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) costume in the movie is exactly the same as what he wears in the comic books: The orange and green armor ensemble. Reportedly, this is, indeed, the case as shown in the test screening.

To recall, Wan shared a photo on his Twitter account earlier this month showing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II holding a trash can during a voice-looping session. Because of the post, many speculated that Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta character in "Aquaman" will also have a dome-shaped helmet, just like in the comic books.

"Doing voice looping. Hey @yahya, why are you talking into a trash can?? Oh right. Fancy way of simulating the inside of a certain large helmet," Wan captioned his post.

According to those who have seen the test screening, just like Aquaman, Black Manta's costume in the movie is the same with how the character looks in the comic books as well.

"Aquaman" is scheduled to make a splash in the theaters on Dec. 21 later this year.