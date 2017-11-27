'Aquaman' News: Movie Will Not Use Dialogue Bubbles, James Wan Assures

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for the currently showing "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's Aquaman appears for the second time prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

The upcoming standalone "Aquaman" movie will not use an air bubble just for its characters to have a conversation.

While the currently showing "Justice League" teases the fans what to expect from next year's solo "Aquaman" movie, it has left the fans wondering whether the upcoming DC movie will also feature an air bubble so that its characters can talk. After all, in "Justice League," Mera (Amber Heard) created an air bubble after her fight with Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) so that she and Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) could converse.

Because of the said scene, fans could not help but wonder if an air bubble would always be necessary for the characters of "Aquaman" to communicate verbally. However, James Wan, director of the upcoming DC movie, has allayed the fears of the fans as he tweeted that "Aquaman" will not resort to the use of a giant air bubble just for the characters to talk.

Despite Wan's clarification, though, it still remains unclear as to how the underwater characters of "Aquaman" will speak to each other. What is certain, though, is that the upcoming DC movie will take place after the events of "Justice League," and will feature Arthur Curry's discovery of his other powers until he finally decides to assume the throne of Atlantis and become its rightful ruler.

"You're going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king. If 'Justice League' is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot...Surpassing 'Justice League,' this moment in time is his call to become king. The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother," Momoa said in an interview with Comicbook.com earlier this month.

"Aquaman" is slated to hit the theaters in December 2018.