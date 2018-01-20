'Aquaman' News: Ocean Pollution Integral Part of Movie's Plot, Suggests Jason Momoa

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for the currently showing "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's Aquaman appears for the second time prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

Ocean pollution is one of the bones of contention between Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson) in the upcoming "Aquaman" movie.

"Aquaman" is not slated to hit the theaters earlier than December this year, but fans can already expect that the movie will tackle ocean pollution in its plot. In an interview, Momoa revealed that the polluted waters will be one of the reasons for the conflict between humans and the Atlanteans.

"And how he (Aquaman) has to bring these two worlds together. Because you're going to see this ocean world, which we just pollute, and how do these people feel underwater with what the land does to the ocean. And this war that is going to come between the two, and I'm the only one that can link the two. He has to do it. He doesn't want to do it," Momoa revealed.

Given the hatred of Orm towards the humans, primarily because of the pollution they cause to the seas, it is now suspected that the upcoming "Aquaman" movie will be an opportunity for the character to be the main villain in Aquaman's share of space in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

However, ocean pollution may not be the only reason why Aquaman and Orm are expected to exchange blows in the movie. As featured in the animated direct-to-video movie "Justice League: Throne of Atlantis" released in 2015, Orm has another axe to grind for fighting Aquaman: The throne of Atlantis. While Aquaman is reluctant at first to assume the throne, despite being the rightful heir, he is eventually left with no choice as he finds out that it was Orm who killed their mother so that he can rule the kingdom.

Whether the live-action movie will have a similar plot to "Justice League: Throne of Atlantis," fans can only speculate for now.

"Aquaman" is slated for a Dec. 21, 2018 release.